Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,228.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,224.50 ($15.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.79) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.30) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,690.33). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.06) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,826.32, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.31.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

