Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRX. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

TSE:HRX opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$607.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.55. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$12.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

