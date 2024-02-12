Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $151.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $156.59.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herc by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Herc by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Herc by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

