Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.28 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,945,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.