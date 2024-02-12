Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 48.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Gold Fields stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

