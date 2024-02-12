Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 9,286 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWM. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 209.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TWM opened at $11.85 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $18.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

