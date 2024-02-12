Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $142.46 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

