Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MLM opened at $527.14 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.