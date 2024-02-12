Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 403,771 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Fisker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSR stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

