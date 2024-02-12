Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $111,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 248,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

