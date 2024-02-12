Headlands Technologies LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,778,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

