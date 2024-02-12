Headlands Technologies LLC Has $157,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

ADP stock opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.56.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

