Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,596 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

FFIN stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

