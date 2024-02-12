Head-To-Head Survey: Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) & Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Dominari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $22.88 billion 0.12 -$7.64 billion $0.65 1.36 Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dominari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credit Suisse Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Credit Suisse Group and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 803.14%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 15.12% 23.83% 1.81% Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02%

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Dominari on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas. The Wealth Management division offers comprehensive wealth management and investment solutions, tailored financing, and advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high net-worth (HNW) individuals and external asset managers. The Investment Bank division offers a broad range of financial products and services focused on client-driven businesses and also supports Credit Suisse’s Wealth Management division and its clients. The Swiss Bank division offers comprehensive advice and a wide range of financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment solutions and services globally to a broad range of clients, including pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, and individuals. The company was founded by Alfred Escher on July 5, 1856 and is headqua

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.