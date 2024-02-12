Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $35.69. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 121 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

