Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

HMY stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 407,159 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 55.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 579,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7,453.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

