Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,010 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:HOG traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.