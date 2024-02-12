Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206,411 shares during the quarter. Hallador Energy comprises about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.85% of Hallador Energy worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $7.66. 270,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

