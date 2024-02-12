Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.22

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.22 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 89664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

