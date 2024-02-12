GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $41.09. 766,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,691,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

