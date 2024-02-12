Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,598. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.