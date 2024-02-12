Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.80 on Monday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000 in the last three months. 77.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

