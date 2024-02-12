Gregory P. Rustowicz Sells 9,461 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.5 %

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. 99,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 235,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.