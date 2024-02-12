Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $797.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.77.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,524 shares of company stock worth $16,510,628 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.