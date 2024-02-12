Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading 7.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Gray Television traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.61. 157,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 788,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTN. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 726.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 136,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

