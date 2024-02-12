Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading 7.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Gray Television traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.61. 157,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 788,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTN. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Gray Television
Institutional Trading of Gray Television
Gray Television Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.