Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.