Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

