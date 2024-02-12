Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 562,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 381,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

