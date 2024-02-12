Grand Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 788 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

