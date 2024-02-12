Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 81.32%.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
