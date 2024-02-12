Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 179,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.