Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $15,207.90 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

