Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.32

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 730277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
