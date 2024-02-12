Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.32

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 730277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365,147 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,651,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,622,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

