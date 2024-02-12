Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

