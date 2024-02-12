Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.22

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 86690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Glaukos Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,403 shares of company stock worth $21,547,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $6,367,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $22,075,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

