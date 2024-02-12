GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.
GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
