Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $74.21. 3,044,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

