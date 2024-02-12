Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

