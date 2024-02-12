Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.11.

Get Genpact alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Stock Up 4.6 %

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genpact by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.