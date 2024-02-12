General Catalyst Group Management LLC Invests $36.54 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,230,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,535,000. Maplebear accounts for 3.5% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CART. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Maplebear stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. 2,779,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,053. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

