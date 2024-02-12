Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.16. 1,091,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

