Genasys (GNSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genasys will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

