Gear Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Gear Energy Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.65. The company had a trading volume of 70,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,690. The stock has a market cap of C$170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.79. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1400438 earnings per share for the current year.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
