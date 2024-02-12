Gateway Protocol (GWP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.09

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $0.09 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.09992395 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

