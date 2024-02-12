Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) Insider Patrick Yue Sells 12,000,000 Shares

Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Yue sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).

Gas2Grid Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum exploration company. It holds a 100% interest in the St Griede license located in onshore Aquitaine Basin, France. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

