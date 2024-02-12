Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IT opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.75 and a 200 day moving average of $393.66. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

