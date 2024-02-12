GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GNT opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

