GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GNT opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.40.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
