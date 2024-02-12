GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,700 shares, an increase of 225.7% from the January 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.78. 198,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,571. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

