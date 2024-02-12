FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

