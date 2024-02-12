FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68.
About FTAI Aviation
