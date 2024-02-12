FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 21,400 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
