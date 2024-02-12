FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 21,400 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.